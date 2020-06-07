The Buzz: Is it too late for Kanye West to appear on the ballot?

West announced he's running for president. But, with the election four months away, he would still need to register with the Federal Election Commission.

Kanye West said he planned to vote for President Trump in the upcoming US election earlier this year, but now the rapper and businessman says he's running for office.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," West tweeted Saturday. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

But, could West’s name make it on the ballot? Experts say it’s possible, but it won’t be an easy task.

Here’s the Buzz: With the election months away, West would still need to register with the Federal Election Commission.

West would also have to run as an Independent and garner enough signatures for his name to make the ballot. The deadline to qualify has already passed in six states including New York, Illinois and Texas.

This is not the first time West has teased the idea of running for president. He first made the announcement during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

So far, West has received an endorsement from Elon Musk who says he fully supports West in this venture. Mark Cuban announced he also supports West.



Walmart virtual summer camp

With many summer camps canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how about an online alternative for the kiddos?

Here’s the Buzz: Starting July 8, Walmart will offer free camp experiences on its app. Celebrities like Neil Patrick Harris, Lebron James, Drew Barrymore and others will serve as virtual counselors.

Topics include family fun, charades, musical mad lips, make-up tutorial, and the camp classic 'arts and crafts'.

Dogs face quarantine 15

If your dog is looking a bit “full” around the middle, you are not the only pet owner guilty of overindulging them during the quarantine.

Here’s the Buzz: Banfield Pet Hospital found that a third of pets have packed on the pounds over the past few months.

As a result, some pet owners are putting their furry friends on a diet. If your pet is getting the quarantine fifteen, check with your vet about ways to make sure they're staying healthy.