The Buzz: How 'Christmas tree syndrome' can impact the air quality in your home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas may only be two days away. But let’s face it – due to the pandemic and so many other curveballs thrown in 2020, some of us have been counting down to the holiday for months.

While there’s nothing that puts you in the holiday spirit like music and a live tree in your home, doctors say they're seeing a rise in “Christmas tree syndrome,” which are respiratory problems caused by real trees.

Here’s the Buzz: Live trees often hold mold and pollen, which may be normal but can cause allergies. In a recent study obtained by IQ Air, about 7% of the general population with allergies suffers from Christmas tree allergies.

Experts say to help your symptoms try washing your hands more often, use an air purifier and consider removing the tree from your home right after the holiday.

Jacksonville sees spike in move-ins

The pandemic has offered many Americans a reason to move. Apparently, the River City has seen a spike in move-ins this year.

Here’s the Buzz: On the list of 20 Cheap American Cities seeing a boom in move-ins this year, Jacksonville ranks at No. 11.

Redfin, a national real estate brokerage came up with the list based on searches for homes perspective buyers. The average home value in the River City is $230,000 and about 16% of people looking to move to Jacksonville are from the Miami area.

Zoom lifts 40-minute restriction for holidays

The holidays are sure to be much different for many families on the First Coast this year. Virtual celebrations have become the new norm and Zoom is lifting the 40-minute limit on its video calls.

Here's the Buzz: In a blog post, the company announced time restrictions would be lifted between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26. Zoom also plans to automatically life the time limits from Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 as families ring in the new year.

The service is free and is one of many ways to ensure families practice social distancing over the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”