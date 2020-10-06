The Buzz: HBCUs fight for survival amid COVID-19 pandemic

With most black schools underfunded, often operating on shoestring budgets, they're unprepared to absorb sudden shock like the pandemic.

Although many colleges face uncertainties in the fall, COVID-19 has taken a heavier toll on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in particular.

Here’s the Buzz: HBCUs are fighting for survival amid the pandemic. More than 75% of the students rely on Pell grants and almost all of those remaining receive plus loans borrowed by parents, according to USA Today.



Addressing racism in National Hockey League

Some minority NHL players are stepping up to address issues of racism in their sport.

Here's the Buzz: Seven current and former pro-hockey stars announced the formation of the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

In the statement, they announced the alliance would "strive to be a force of positive change not only within our game of hockey, but also within society."

They say its their goal to make the sport more inclusive to minority groups.

Speed painter George Floyd Memorial



Thousands joined together to celebrate the life of George Floyd in Houston Tuesday.

Here's the Buzz: While the service had many memorable moments, online people can’t stop talking about the moment a speed painter wowed the crowd.

While Houston gospel singer Dray Tate sang a stirring rendition of the classic civil rights anthem, ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’, artist Ange Hillz painted a large portrait of Floyd.

Hillz held it up to show the audience once the song ended and many were amazed by the talent.

Floyd was killed on Memorial Day when a when a white Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.