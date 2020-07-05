The Buzz: Here's how often should you wash your bed sheets amid COVID-19 pandemic

It will help cut down on germs and get rid of the extra sweat and skin cells you're leaving behind by lounging around the house.

By now you've likely scrubbed every countertop in your home, either to reduce germs of simply out of boredom, but have you thought about your bedroom?

It’s a good idea to wash your sheets twice as often as you normally would, some experts say.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not issued any specific instructions for washing linens during the pandemic, doctors say at least once per week is a good rule of thumb.

Pillows and mattress covers should be washed more regularly. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends changing pillowcases two to three times per week.

Experts suggest washing sheets at the warmest, safest temperature found on the tag.

Streaming services see spike in users

March saw the biggest spike in streaming as stay-at-home orders became widespread and live sports were suspended.

Roku continued to be the leader in connected tv devices.

On-demand content increased almost 80 percent, and captured 72 percent of total viewing time worldwide.

Disney debuts masks

Disney debuted its collection of non-medical, reusable cloth face masks featuring your favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star wars characters.

All profits will go directly to fighting the pandemic from now through the end of September.

Honoring First Coast Nurses

Since its National Nurses Week, we’re honoring one of our nurses on the First Coast.

Diana Decker is a Registered Nurse for Baptist Medical Center and says she's served for more than 45 years.

She says she wears her cap annually on the Thursday of National Nurses Week. Also, she says she’s “old school” so you will always see her in white scrubs.