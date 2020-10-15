The Buzz: Half Christmas trees exist for people who don't like to decorate the back

The trees are designed with flat backs to rest against a wall, to give it a full-size look.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Although Christmas is more than two months away, some people have already decided to put up their holiday decorations. But instead of traditional or upside down trees this year, expect to see more wall trees – a growing trend.

Here’s the Buzz: The wall tree is an artificial tree literally cut in half, designed with a flat back to rest against a wall, to give it a full-size look.

Home décor experts say this will likely help those who only like to decorate the front portion of their tree anyway.

Half tree means half the price, right? Not quite. Most of the trees are said to be just as expensive as a traditional artificial tree.

But one thing's for sure, it'll help you save space and time when decorating.

Not the half Christmas tree (price isn’t though). It lays against the wall. Saves space. Less decorations. 🎄 😱 https://t.co/vtKqqWTl3v pic.twitter.com/gEmdYeKrsZ — Keonté Smith (@IamKeonte) October 14, 2020

No more Netflix free trials

Say goodbye to the 30-days of Netflix for free. The streaming service says it will no longer offer a free trial membership in the US, in hopes you’ll pay for their service.

Here’s the Buzz: Many other countries have already done this. To replace the free trial, Netflix is introducing new ways to attract potential subscribers, offering educational content through YouTube.



The streaming service recently launched a site where you can watch a number of episodes from its top series for free.



Panera climate friendly foods

Panera Bread is now the first national restaurant chain to label menu items as climate friendly.

Here’s the Buzz: The global food system accounts for 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a 2019 report from the united nations, according to a 2019 report from the United Nations obtained by NBC News.

Panera worked with the world resources institute to determine the carbon footprint of each menu item. Anything with less than 5.4 kilograms of carbon dioxide earns a cool food meal badge, which accounts for 55% of Panera’s items.