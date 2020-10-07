The Buzz: Ford employees ask company to stop producing police cars

The automaker provides about two-thirds of police vehicles in the nation, including some on the First Coast.

Ford employees have asked the company’s leadership to stop producing police cars, but the CEO is rejecting that idea.



Here’s the Buzz: An estimated 100 employees of Ford Motor Co. asked the automaker to stop building and selling police vehicles, considering controversy related to police brutality and social injustice, USA Today confirmed Thursday.

Employees brought the issue to light with Ford executives during a virtual town hall and a series of letters after the death of George Floyd. Floyd, an unarmed black man suffocated under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.



Ford, along with General Motors have both taken additional steps, advocating for accountability in recent weeks amid the nation’s demand for change.

The companies plan to remove their social media ads as many boycott Facebook, calling for action against hate speech and misinformation.

Ford provides about two-thirds of police vehicles in the nation, including some on the First Coast.





Starbucks to require face masks

Starbucks will soon require all customers to wear a mask whenever inside one of its stores.

Here's the Buzz: Starting July 15, all workers and customers must wear a face covering inside the store.



In Duval county, a mask mandate is in effect, but this policy applies to all company owned cafe locations in the U.S.

Starbucks says if you don't want to wear a mask, its drive thru or curbside pick-up options are still available.



Blackout curtains for teens

If you have a teenager at home, now is the perfect time to invest in some blackout curtains.

Here’s the Buzz: A recent study suggests light pollution affects their sleep, which could impact their mental health.

Researchers looked at three years of sleeping patterns data from over 10,000 teens. They found that those who lived in areas with high levels of outdoor artificial light at night slept less during the week.