The Buzz: Florida university's virtual commencement ceremony hacked

The hackers slowed down the website and shut it off completely for some users.

College seniors got a surprise when attending their school’s virtual graduation ceremony – hackers.

Here’s the Buzz: Florida Gulf Coast University hosted a virtual graduation for the class of 2020.

But hours before the ceremony, a cybercriminal attacked the commencement site causing the wrong names and photos to display on the screen.

Florida Gulf Coast University plans to hold a traditional, in-person ceremony to make up for this failed virtual attempt, but no date has been set.

Fake websites claim to sell masks

Many stores are running short on supplies right now, but you should be careful when buying online.

Here’s the Buzz: The Better Business Bureau says it’s seeing a spike in fake websites claiming to sell masks and hand sanitizers.

They've also seen scammers posing as your Facebook friends and offering fake discounts on supplies.

Even if you see a profile picture you recognize, be careful of clicking on any links messaged to you.

Rule of thumb: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Llama could help find cure for coronavirus

Could the key to a cure for coronavirus could be a llama?

Here’s the Buzz: Winter, the llama, is gaining international attention as her blood is studied by Belgian researchers.

It turns out Winter's antibodies, were able to fight off COVID-19. Apparently, llamas have been virus fighters for a long time.

Their antibodies have been used to research everything from HIV, to the flu.

AirBNB bans parties in rentals

AirBNB is putting an end to authorized parties in areas where public health mandates prohibit gatherings, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the Buzz: The rental company is not allowing any kind of partying has even temporarily disabled the option to search for event friendly homes on the website.