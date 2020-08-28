The Buzz: Florida doctors see spike in migraines amid the coronavirus pandemic

Florida is one of nearly a dozen states where doctors are seeing large spikes in what they're calling "stress headaches."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s safe to say 2020 has had its share of ups and downs. But, if you’ve found yourself having more headaches than usual, you are not alone. Local doctors are seeing a surge in migraines amid the pandemic.

Here’s the Buzz: Florida is one of nearly a dozen states where doctors are seeing large spikes in what they're calling stress headaches.

Less than two weeks after President declared COVID-19 a national emergency, data showed the largest spike within in a four-day period, Migraine Buddy’s figures revealed.

Experts say the stress and anxiety of the pandemic is causing more migraines. Some of the factors are changing your bedtime and adjusting to new routines.

Amazon Halo to track health

A new device could soon track a user's emotional state by the sound of their voice. Amazon is jumping into the wearable technology market with a health tracker that does more than just track your steps.

Here’s the Buzz: It’s called Halo and it comes alongside a subscription service and smartphone app.

The device tracks a user's emotional state by listening to the tone of their voice.

Halo also gives users a three-dimensional rendering of the their body, with an estimated body fat percentage and it monitors quality of sleep.

New app to track recalls

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is rolling out a free smartphone app to let you know about car recalls.

Here’s the Buzz: SafeCar was created so that users would get important safety information after downloading the app. You can input their vehicle's identification number for every car in your garage.