The Buzz: Class of 2020 honored with virtual graduation featuring Oprah

Oprah Winfrey will deliver the commencement address, other celebrities will perform and speak at the ceremony.

Most graduating seniors may not be able to accept their diplomas in person, but they are sure to have a memorable sendoff thanks to a few big names.

Facebook and Instagram are set to host a virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

Here’s the Buzz: Oprah will deliver the commencement address. Jennifer Garner, Simone Biles, Miley Cyrus, Awkwafina and Lil Nas X, will also be in attendance to offer words of wisdom.

The multi-hour live streamed event will highlight the senior class with shout-outs, photos and videos of students from across the U.S.

The ceremony is set for Friday, May 15, starting at 2 p.m.

Drones to deliver prescription drugs in FL

Getting your medication delivered by a drone will soon be a reality in Florida.

Here’s the Buzz: More than 135,000 residents who live in the Villages, Florida will become eligible for drone delivery.

The villages is the largest retirement community in the nation, and service begins next week through a partnership between CVS and UPS.

Both companies say the goal is to allow seniors at high risk to get their essentials without leaving their homes.



Disney online drawing classes

Why watch Elsa, Ana and Olaf from Frozen, when you can draw them? Disney now has free drawing classes on YouTube.

Here’s the Buzz: You can learn how to draw some of the most popular Disney characters, from Mickey to Goofy.

Disney animators are leading the classes, which range from 10 to nearly 30 minutes.

Here’s the best part – you don't need to have any drawing skills to try it out.