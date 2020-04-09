The Buzz: Face shields vs. face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19

Recent video from Florida Atlantic University shows researchers using lasers to show how droplets escape face shields.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Face shields may look impressive, but they do very little to stop the spread of COVID-19, a new study says.

Here’s the Buzz: Video from Florida Atlantic University shows researchers using lasers to show how droplets escape face shields. Because they are not tight on your face, droplets can easily escape from the bottom, which can infect the air around you.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines also suggests face shields shouldn’t be used to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Researchers did the same test on masks with valves on the sides and said they were also ineffective. Instead, infectious disease experts recommend wearing cloth or N-95 masks to stop the spread of the novel virus.



Podcast to tackle racism

Ben & Jerry's is fighting against racism in America with a new podcast.

Here’s the Buzz: The ice cream brand announced via Twitter that the six-part series will link specific periods in U.S. history to modern-day systemic racism in 30-minute episodes.

The podcast, Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, premieres Sept. 15.

New podcast! We're bringing you a podcast chronicling our shared history of racism in America in partnership w/ @Who_We_Are_19 and @voxmedia. To listen to host @carvellwallace and expert @jeff_robinson56 of the @ACLU, check out the trailer & subscribe now: https://t.co/cdXlKSeZS1 pic.twitter.com/eUmfoNHPe7 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) September 1, 2020

Beer for pups

Who says humans should be the only ones to have fun over Labor Day weekend?

Here’s the Buzz: Your four-legged friend will be able to enjoy Busch Beer. The nonalcoholic bone broth is made from bone-in pork butt, celery, mint, and ginger.