The Buzz: Engineers build machine to kill germs on shopping carts, using UV light

If you go to a grocery store, you'll likely see employees wiping down the shopping carts, but soon that could become a thing of the past.

Here’s the Buzz: Engineers in Belgium have created a device that uses UV light to sanitize them.

Shoppers would take a cart, wheel it into a metal box and close a door.

In about 10 seconds, the door pops open and the cart is sanitized and ready for use.

The device is still in the testing phase according to Yahoo News, and the basic model of the cart cleaner has a price tag of more than $8,000.

KFC says goodbye to slogan...temporarily

Kentucky Fried Chicken is doing away with its slogan as the world battles COVID-19.

Here's the Buzz: The chain’s said in a blog post that its slogan – “It’s finger lickin' good" isn’t fitting amid the pandemic.

For that reason, KFC will be pressing pause on the 64-year-old slogan for a little while.

Cooking fatigue amid the pandemic

If you’re constantly worried about what you're going to cook for dinner, you may be suffering from cooking fatigue.

Here’s the Buzz: A new survey says the majority of us are tired of making so many meals at home.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the average person has cooked some of the same meal nearly two dozen times.