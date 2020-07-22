The Buzz: Disney World changes face mask policy to close loophole

Since the park reopened earlier this month, visitors have been required to wear a face mask at all times except while eating or swimming.

If you're planning to roam around Disney World with a turkey leg in one hand and Mickey Mouse ice cream in the other, you won't be able to do that anymore.

The most magical place on earth is closing a loophole in its face mask policy.

Here’s the Buzz: Since the park reopened earlier this month, visitors have been required to wear a face mask at all times, except while eating or swimming.

The new policy requires visitors to remain stationary while eating or drinking, while also practicing social distancing.

There's been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Florida since the reopening of Disney World.

Contact tracing on Uber

Here’s the Buzz: The ride-share company plans to provide information on drivers and riders who may have come into contact with someone who contracted COVID-19.



The service provides health departments with data about who and when they used the rideshare service.

Uber has been quietly offering the service for months now, but it hasn't been used in some major hot spots like Texas and Florida.

Historic guitar up for sale

One of the most significant instruments in the History of Rock 'N' Roll is up for sale and could be yours if you have a million dollars to spare.

Here’s the Buzz: The so-called "Sun Sessions" guitar, known as the 1942 Martin D-18 acoustic guitar that Elvis Presley owned is being auctioned off.