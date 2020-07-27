The Buzz: Ice cream sales on the rise, deodorant sales down amid pandemic

Brands such as Dove and Axe say they believe lockdowns have led to a decline in sales.

The pandemic has changed a lot about our everyday life, including what we buy.

As the nation works to curb the spread of COVID-19, a recent report suggests social distancing could be the reason less people are reaching for deodorant.

Here’s the Buzz: There's been a drop in demand for personal care items, according to consumer goods company Unilever. Yet, ice cream sales have increased in recent months.

Let's face it — most would say both are essential in Florida heat.

Meanwhile, brands like Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum note sales of ice cream for consumption in-home increased by 15% in the first half and by 26% in the second quarter.

Unilever says consumers are also eating more soups amid the pandemic.

Pandemic pods for students

With most students set to do at least some virtual learning this fall, parents are getting creative.



Here’s the Buzz: Some families are coming together to create pandemic pods. Their kids will learn together as a small group with one adult supervising and helping them.

Some pandemic pods are even hiring a full-time teacher, but that can add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars a month.

Wearing a mask properly

If you aren't covering your mouth and nose when wearing a mask, is it sill effective?

Here’s the Buzz: Research shows we are way more likely to spread COVID-19 through our noses than our mouths because we do most of our breathing through our noses and every exhale can carry those virus particles.

Experts recommend wearing the mask to cover both your nose and mouth.