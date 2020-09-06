The Buzz: Democrats receive criticism for wearing Kente stoles during George Floyd tribute

Some said they took offense to the colorful Kente cloth scarf, draped around the representative’s necks.

Democratic lawmakers have received backlash after a silent tribute to George Floyd in the U.S. Congress on Monday.

Here’s the Buzz: The moment seen by millions took place shortly before unveiling a police reform bill response to the killing of African Americans by law enforcement.

Some said they took offense to the colorful Kente cloth scarf, draped around democratic representative’s necks.

Rep. Karen Bass, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus told MSNBC, “The significance of the Kente cloth is our African heritage, and for those of you without that heritage who are acting in solidarity.”

Others took to Twitter saying the timing was poor.

“If there was ever a time for Ghana to enforce their intellectual property copyright of protection over kente + adinkra textiles the time is NOW,” tweeted fashion and costume historian Shelby Ivey Christi.



The Kente stoles which pay homage to black Americans’ African heritage were reportedly given out by the Congressional Black Caucus.

Taking a knee next season

Some NFL players plan to kneel during the singing of the national anthem in the upcoming season.

Here’s the Buzz: Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson says "without a doubt" he will be taking a knee to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the upcoming season.

Peterson made his comments while discussing New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' remarks last week that players kneeling during the anthem were disrespecting the flag. Brees has since apologized.

Peterson says he expects "league wide" support from other players.



Thailand holds virtual protest



You’ve likely never seen anything like this – hundreds joining together virtually to protest racism in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.



Here’s the Buzz: With COVID-19 restrictions in Thailand, protesters with 'I Can't Breathe' on their arms, gathered on zoom to emphasize the global call for justice, according to NY Post.

