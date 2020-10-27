The Buzz: Burger King to test reusable packaging in 2021

When a customer orders a Whopper, soft drink or coffee, the items will be served in reusable sandwich containers and drink cups.

Here’s the Buzz: When a customer orders a Whopper, soft drink or coffee, the items will be served in a reusable sandwich containers and drink cups. The customer can return the packaging after eating to be cleaned and used for the next customer, according to USA Today.

If you don’t feel comfortable with reusing packaging, you can opt out of the service. But those who choose to use it will be charged a deposit at the time of purchase and will receive a refund when the package is returned.

Burger King says this initiative was launched in effort to reduce its environmental impact around the globe. The service will first be tested in New York, Portland and Tokyo.

Some things don't change

The pandemic might’ve changed the way we’ve done a lot of things this year, but buying Halloween candy just to eat it ourselves isn’t one of them.

Here’s the Buzz: 83% of people plan to stock up on candy and spooky treats to hand out, according to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by HI-CHEW. Of those surveyed, 40% will only buy candy that they like, so they’ll be able to eat the extra.

Some parents say their kids will only going to the homes of people they know, to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social media pushes to register people to vote

Facebook estimates it has helped register 4.4 million voters this election season.

Here’s the Buzz: With the pandemic interrupted traditional voter registration drives, social media companies stepped in to help fill the void.

Mark Zuckerburg, CEO of Facebook announced in June that the social media giant had set a goal to get 4 million people registered to vote.

"This year, we launched the largest voting information campaign in U.S. history, with the goal of helping 4 million people register to vote," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "Today, we hit our goal."