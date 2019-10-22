The British royal drama continues to heat up after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive TV interview.

During the segment, the couple revealed they are both unhappy with the royal life.

Royal experts are expressing their concerns, saying the couple's comments in the new documentary could be damaging to the monarchy.

Here's the Buzz: Meghan made headlines last week, where she thanked a reporter for asking about her state of mind saying, "Not many people have asked if I'm okay."

The new documentary, 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,' was released in the U.K. Sunday, but it is set to air in the U.S., Wednesday night on ABC 25.

