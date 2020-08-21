The Buzz: Army investigating uniformed soldiers at Democratic National Convention

A DNC official said the appearance was an oversight, adding that states were asked to highlight issues that matter most.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An investigation is underway after two Army soldiers made an appearance during the Democratic National Convention.

Here's the Buzz: In Tuesday night's coverage, two junior enlisted soldiers in uniform raised concerns after flanking officials from American Samoa while the territory awarded its delegates during the roll call.

The appearance went against Defense Department regulations, which prohibit all troops from being in uniform at partisan political or campaign events.

A DNC official told ABC News that the appearance was an oversight, adding that states were asked to highlight issues that matter most and the American Samoa delegation wanted to highlight their commitment to military service.

Halloween Trees

It’s apparent trees aren’t just for the holiday season. All over social media, people are putting up Halloween trees – and it’s only August.

Here’s the Buzz: They're decorated with lights, ghosts, skeletons and some even have witch hat toppers. Keep in mind Halloween is still months away.

But, due to the pandemic, a lot of families are planning on skipping trick-or-treating this year, so the new social media trend has people in the Halloween spirit, without the candy.

Zoom call distractions

If you aren’t paying attention during those daily Zoom calls for work, you're likely not alone. Turns out, many of us are checking our emails or chowing down instead.