The Buzz: American Red Cross facing blood shortage

With so many businesses shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of blood drives have been cancelled.



If you're feeling healthy, The American Red Cross needs you to step up and help. The non-profit is seeing an urgent need for blood.

Here’s the Buzz: With so many businesses shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of blood drives have been cancelled.

There's no end date known for the fight against the coronavirus. Donating blood is essential to community health.

The Red Cross is testing all blood and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Testing will likely tell donors if they've been exposed to COVID-19 as some carriers are asymptomatic.

If you’re able to donate, Red Cross urges you to do so. They'll check you out to make sure you don't have any symptoms before you give.



Could take years for U.S. economy to recover



The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed our world and some experts say a full recovery isn't likely before the year 2022.

Here’s the Buzz: Some economists predict the nation's gross domestic product will slump more than 30-percent in the second quarter, before returning to growth at the end of the year.

Even if a vaccine is made this year, it likely won't be distributed until next year. Because of this, the U.S. won't be at what it was at the end of last year until at least 2022.

Testing UV-C light to beat COVID-19

By now, most of us have wondered what it will take to kill the coronavirus. A company says it hopes to use light stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s the Buzz: Bright ABQ says it’s using UV-C light, which is known to disinfect surfaces and kill viruses.

That technology isn't new, but installing the light inside a fan to help disinfect the air could be revolutionary. The method is being tested.