The Buzz: Amazon reduces deliveries due to protests

The company makes the change in several communities to keep its employees safe amid unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing by a white Minneapolis police officer, according to USA Today.

Drivers in many cities were contacted over the weekend and told to stop delivering packages temporarily for safety reasons.

If you've ordered something recently and your package is delayed, that could be the cause.

Nike calls out racism in latest ad

With protests sparking around the nation, following the death of George Floyd, brands are speaking out about the recent events.

Nike called out racism saying, “For once, don’t do it”. The company’s latest ad calls for people to be the change.

Even one of its main competitors, Adidas retweeted the ad.

Celebrities take action

Celebrities are taking action against inequality and police brutality.

Chrissy Teigen received praise online, originally donating $100,000 to bail out protesters who were arrested as they spoke out across the country.

But, after receiving criticism on social media from people who called the recipients "rioters and criminals," she ended up doubling her donation.