The Buzz: Amazon pauses use of facial recognition technology by police

Civil rights groups and amazon's own employees have pushed the company to stop selling its technology to government agencies.

Amazon says it's pausing the use of its facial recognition by police, for at least the next year.

Here’s the Buzz: The tech giant announced the ban on its software after weeks of protest police brutality and racial injustice.

The software has been controversial for its low accuracy rates, according to USA Today.

Civil rights groups and amazon's own employees have pushed the company to stop selling its technology to government agencies, saying it could be used to invade people's privacy and target minorities.

Juneteenth a paid holiday

Nike is recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for its employees moving forward.

Here’s the Buzz: Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

It is not an official national holiday, but the CEO of Nike says he feels it should be.

The multi-billion-dollar sportswear giant will also launch a diversity education program next week for its employees.



Kid fights racism through music

10-year-old Nandi Bushell is absolutely killing it in her performance of this Rage Against the Machine Classic.

Here’s the Buzz: She plays the electric and bass guitars, and the drums, while sharing the message Black Lives Matter.

At the end of the clip, she shows the back of one guitar that says, "fight racism".

Uptick in air travel

As coronavirus-related restrictions begin to ease throughout the country, airline traffic is seeing a slow uptick.

Here’s the Buzz: Over the weekend, daily passengers topped 400,000 in the U.S. for the first time since mid-March.

However, passenger levels are still down more than 80% compared to business before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts say a big challenge is getting back the business traveler – the most profitable customer for airlines.