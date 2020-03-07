The Buzz: Airlines could soon use cameras to enforce mask policy

At least two companies are working with airlines about using cameras with video detection to identify people who are not wearing masks.

As people prepare to fly and airlines resume service amid the pandemic, several companies are upgrading their cameras to catch those who are not following COVID-19 rules.

Here’s the Buzz: Airlines have struggled with enforcing social distancing and face mask requirements, which health officials say will help control the spread of the coronavirus.

At least two companies are in talks with airlines about using cameras with video detection to identify people who are not wearing masks or practicing social distancing, according to Forbes.

No word yet if any airlines at Jacksonville International Airport are considering adding the technology.

Oscars pushes for diversity

After years of backlash for a lack of diversity, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences seems to be making good on its promise to someday double the number of female and minority members.



Here’s the Buzz: Since the #OscarsSoWhite movement of 2016, The Academy has invited more than 800 female and minority members. About half of that total were from outside the U.S.



If all invitees are accepted, they will make up about 10 percent of the total membership.



The coronavirus pushed back next year’s voting by two months.

Washington Redskins name controversy

Investment firms are asking Nike, Pepsico and now FedEx to terminate their business relationships with the Washington Redskins, unless the team agrees to change its name.



Here is the Buzz: Three separate letters signed by 87 investment firms were written to the corporations, according to NBC Sports. This is not the first time the Washington’s franchise has come under fire for its name.

Native American leaders and advocates have been nudging Washington for years to drop “redskins,” which is considered a racial slur, from its name.