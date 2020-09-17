The Buzz: 100,000 U.S. restaurants close due to pandemic, report says

Researchers found many of your favorite restaurants that are still open are struggling financially, because consumer spending is down roughly 34%.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since the start of the pandemic, it's been a challenge for many businesses to stay afloat. A recent report reveals more than 100,000 US restaurants have had to shut down since March.



Here’s the Buzz: That's nearly one in six restaurants, leaving about 3 million employees out of work, according to a survey done by the National Restaurant Association.

Researchers found many of your favorite spots that are still open are struggling financially, because consumer spending is down roughly 34%, and more than half are dealing with operational costs higher than they were prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

When will cruises return?

It’s been about six months since cruise lines have been on an operational pause due to the pandemic.

Carnival Cruises announced Wednesday that it would have additional cancellations into spring 2021.

Here’s the Buzz: Carnival says its working on ship enhancements to help slow the spread of the virus, according to USA Today.

If you had a cruise lined up for Carnival Magic, Paradise, Valor or Spirit, be sure to check your itinerary. Those ships won't be taking off until those updates are complete.

Celebrities boycott social media

You may have noticed some of your favorite celebrities have been quiet on social media the past 24 hours.

Here’s the Buzz: Many of them, including Kim Kardashian-West froze their Facebook and Instagram accounts to protest misinformation and hate speech.

It’s a push by the Stop Hate for Profit Coalition, demanding parent company Facebook to take action.



Earlier this year, the group organized a protest where about 1,200 businesses and nonprofits stopped advertising on Facebook for one month.