Yes, taxpayers pay for storm cleanup, but it's not coming from local taxes

Viewers are wondering if their tax dollars pay for dune re-nourishment and repairs even when the damage is in front of private homes.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — With all the talk of dune re-nourishment across the First Coast and the major storm damage on A1A in St. Johns County, many of you are asking: do we have to pay for this?

Let's verify.

Lisa is one of several who wrote and commented about this. She said "Why do the county commissioners in St John's County feel the taxpayers need to pay for beach replenishment in front of private homes?"

She’s not the only one wondering. Also in Duval County, a good stretch of the dunes are also in front of homes.

Let's focus on who is paying.

QUESTION: Are taxpayers paying for beach re-nourishment and storm repairs on the coast?

ANSWER: Yes, but most of it is from federal funding.

My sources today are:

David Ruderman, Public Affairs Specialist with the Army Corps of Engineers

The Army Corps of Engineers website

USA Spending Fiscal Data

Ruderman says the USACE is currently conducting inspections across the state to determine the work needed to rebuild and re-nourish. We are talking in the millions.

Ruderman says the money needed will mostly come from the FCCE, which stand for Flood Control and Coastal Emergency Act.

According to the USACE, they have the legal authority to perform emergency management activities including "rehabilitation of flood control works threatened or destroyed by flood, protection or repair of federally authorized shore protective works threatened or damaged by coastal storm."

That would include the first coast: Vilano Beach, St. Augustine Beach, A1A in Ponte Vedra, Jacksonville Beach, and Atlantic Beach.

So for all the work happening in St. Johns County, Ruderman says that’s federally funded.

However, dune re-nourishment in Duval County is a regularly scheduled project which means the cost is shared between the USACE and the county. That’s set for 2024.

How much money does the FCCE have? According to USA Spending data, the FCCE is allotted 4 billion dollars as of this fiscal year.