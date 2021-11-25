Sykes Family Farm creates new holiday tradition in St. Johns County

Family and friends are invited to come get in the holiday spirit

ELKTON, Fla. — Starting Friday, Syke’s Family Farm will host its first ever Christmas on the Farm.

The main attraction is a 15-minute hayride light show that ends with so many activities around the farm.

Families are invited to come out to play on swings, slides, and bounce pads.

“Just expect to have a lot of fun with your kids, so we want you to make new traditions we have a lot of photo opt areas kids can run and play everything’s fenced in,” Jamie Losco, Sykes Family Farm co-owner said. “Family is huge to us it’s everything we have a small family and we can’t wait to watch our kids pass on this tradition as well.”

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance for photos, kids can also write letters to Santa.

There will be food vendors on sight along with a Christmas movie playing on the main stage.

The farm is located at 5995 Brough Road in Elkton between St. Augustine and Hastings. Doors open Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with last entries at 10 p.m.

You can check out Christmas on the Farm every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 18.

Tickets are on sale online and at the gate for $15 a person, children under two get in for free.

For more information, click here.