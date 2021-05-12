Surviving the She-cession: Meet Shamari Alexandria

Businesses across the U.S. were forced to shut down amid the pandemic but as things slowly get back to normal, some are seeing serious gains.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shamari Alexandria worked out of her home garage creating party decor for several years before being able to open up her own event space, Alexandria Style Studio on Jacksonville's Westside.

Weeks after her grand opening, in March of 2020, COVID hit.

"We had no clue what it was," Alexandria said. "Of course no one knew what was going on. Everyone was kind of confused. What are they going to say... are they going to make us close?"

As it turns out, Alexandria was indeed forced to close.

It's an all too familiar feeling of hopelessness. Millions of people across the United States experienced the same shock and dismay as the pandemic forced businesses to shut down.

"It was like a whirlwind just hit," Alexandria said. "We were trying to figure out where do we go next? Some days I sat in my closet and cried, just praying about it hoping that something would change."

Her days were filled with worry until things began to slowly change. By July of 2020, the mom of four, with one on the way, says she started to see some signs of hope.

"It's almost like people clicked into 'I'm tired of this, I'm ready to go back out into the real world'," Alexandria said.

Now, one year after Alexandria thought she had lost it all...

"The phones are ringing off the hook," she said. "It's a blessing to see all of the clientele that we have coming in."

She believes the pandemic that initially snatched away her dream has taught her some valuable lessons, including how to run her business more effectively.