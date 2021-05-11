Surviving the She-cession: Meet Latrese Hargrave

Most industries dominated by women took a hit amid the pandemic but some actually flourished. Realtor Latrese Hargrave shares insight on the housing market.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Industries dominated by women such as leisure and hospitality were hit the hardest leading to unprecedented job loss.

But there were some industries that thrived in 2020, and are now slowing down as the world inches back toward what we've once known.

"Last year this time it was the unknown," local realtor Latrese Hargrave, said. "You're taking everything day by day."

Considered an essential employee at the height of the pandemic she was able to work but felt torn at times.

"On one end I'm looking at the news and they're saying don't leave your house the world is coming to an end and on the other end I have my brokers in my ear saying now is the time to seize this opportunity," Hargrave said.

Hargrave says her way of doing things had to change. Most of her interactions with potential buyers became remote as the demand for homes steadily increased.

"Mortgage rates were at an all-time low," Hargrave explained. "I was having 10,15 day closings. So on one side, my career is excelling and on the flip side it's like ok who cares about real estate right now if your loved one is sick in the hospital?"

Her experience of knowing someone affected by the COVID-19 virus is a familiar one. Hargrave found it difficult to focus in the midst of the pandemic.

"But at the same time I strategically wanted to plan to be successful for where we are now," Hargrave said. "We've seen a delay in construction because lumber has been impacted. Now lumber costs as much as concrete block or brick and because of that it has switched. Buyers were able to buy last year and close, investors were coming in buying everything. Now we're coming into this standstill where we need more and more sellers."

She describes the slow down as drastic and concerning.