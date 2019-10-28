According to a study, many people are more afraid of a root canal than snakes, spiders and even running en entire marathon.

A recent study by the American Association of Endodontists showed more people are afraid of getting a root canal than speaking in public (57%), spiders (55%) or being trapped in an elevator (54%).

The October 2019 survey of 1,000 U.S. adults also found that when given the option of a root canal or another activity:

57% would rather spend an hour in a room with 10 spiders

54% would rather sing the national anthem at a sports game

53% would rather have a snake in their lap for 15 minutes

41% would rather go swimming with sharks

Fear of root canals is even greater for young people, where 73% of 18 to 24-year-olds would rather speak in public, and 71% percent would rather run a marathon than get a root canal.

Forty-seven percent of 18 to 24-year-olds said they would even rather go swimming with sharks than get a root canal.