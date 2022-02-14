Students loans on pause: Expert says this is your financial opportunity

What should you do with your money if your student loans are on pause? We have you covered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Federal student loans are still on pause, meaning you don't have to make payments right now.

In the meantime, how you handle your money could make the difference of making ends meet or continuing to juggle debt.

Let’s check in with Adam Van Wie, certified financial planner, to confirm who doesn’t have to pay their loans right now.

“Mostly federal loans controlled by the Department of Education are still on hold," Van Wie said. "The most recent extension of that happened in December and goes through May 1. By the end of that, it will have been in place for over two years.”

Van Wie says if you are on an income-based repayment plan, the best option for you is to not pay. If you have a fixed 20- or 25-year plan, these 2 years count toward that, even if you haven’t paid a cent.

“You’ve basically gotten two free years," Van Wie explained. "Good for you. Put that money ... use it to pay off your credit cards bills. Use it to start an emergency fund. There’s so many good uses for it, but don’t, definitely don’t, make payments if you’re in that situation."

But if you intended to pay off your loan and you are on a 10-year full repayment plan, then keep paying.

"If you can afford it, you are getting a zero interest loan, and all of that money is going toward principle instead of principle and interest," Van Wie explained. "So you’re actually going to end up paying off your student loans early.”