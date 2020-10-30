Student of the Week: Sofia Goodman

Despite the death of her sister a few years ago and being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, she has stayed focused and determined.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sofia Goodman is a sophomore at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, where she dedicates her time to arts and academics.

She’s a voice major and her passion for music shows each time she takes the stage. Sofia has maintained an A average throughout her high school career and has earned nearly 200 hours of community service.

“Life just isn't going to hand you easy things, it's going to throw stuff at you a lot of the time,” Sofia said. “You need to use that as motivation, I turned it into strength."