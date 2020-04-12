Student of the Week: Amelia McDonough from Ponte Vedra High School

She holds a 4.1 GPA and recently received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amelia McDonough is a freshman at Ponte Vedra High School, where she holds a 4.1 GPA and is a part of the Academy of Biotechnology & Medical Research.



McDonough takes pride in her studies. But whenever she isn’t in the classroom, she’s likely serving her community.

She’s an ambassador for K9s for Warriors. Also, she's a member of Duke University's Talent Identification Program and the National Honor Society and she recently she received the Presidential Volunteer Service award.

McDonough plans to compete in the Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen pageant next summer.

With such a demanding schedule, she says it’s best to stay grounded by taking life one step at a time.

“Be where your feet are and focus on what you’re doing at that time. That really helps me manage my schedule and just plan ahead,” McDonough said.