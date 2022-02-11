Vivid Hues: Stories of Black history, Jane Bolin

With her sights set on the justice system, Bolin graduated high school at 15-years-old and enrolled in Wellesley College at 16. Looking past ridicule, social isolation and the incessant ‘no's’ hurled her way, she would become many firsts.



1931 - 1st Black woman to earn a law degree from Yale

1939 - 1st Black female judge in the United States

1943 - 1st Black woman to join the Association of the Bar in New York City



Appointed in 1939 as judge over the Domestic Relations Court she served there for 40 years. A mother of one and protector of many, Bolin presided in every borough of the city. Her job, she said, was not to punish but to help.



As a family court judge she helped end the assignment of probation officers on the basis of race and the placement of children in child-care agencies based on ethnic background.



Reluctantly, Bolin retired in 1978. Because of her countless others can now see the possibilities when pushing past the word ‘no.’



Bolin died in 2007 at the age of 98. Her vision and accomplishments are everlasting.



Peoples Waters says she can relate to Bolin’s tenacity. She made history after 18 attempts to become a judge, including 17 applications for judicial appointment and one prior election. While other Black women have been appointed as judges in Duval County by governors, Peoples Waters is the first Black woman to gain a judicial seat by an election.