Yes, there are still rental assistance programs in Florida

After Our Florida Rental Assistance closed in December, people are still in need of help and are wondering what is out there.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our Navigating Florida’s Unemployment Maze Facebook group is more than 7,500 people strong and still going today. Many pandemic programs have gone away and people are asking where they can find rental assistance.

Florida’s pandemic rental assistance program – Our Florida – ran out of funds in December leaving many people hanging. Some were even told they were going to be receiving help which never came.

QUESTION: In our Facebook group, Shanna Lynn asked “Is there any more rental assistance out in Florida?”

ANSWER: Yes! There is.

SOURCES: My sources are United Way of Northeast Florida, Benefits.gov and Catholic Charities.

United Way of Northeast Florida provides an extensive list of non-profits and organizations that provide rental assistance to people in areas all over northeast Florida. The programs can be as specific as “Arlington Community Services Jacksonville” which provides rental assistance for specific area codes in Jacksonville to programs that cover entire counties.

If you don’t live in northeast Florida, check out the United Way closest to you.

Some assistance programs aren’t specifically for rent, but they can provide temporary monetary help to pay bills.

Benefits.gov says if you are a parent of a child 18 or younger, pregnant, or 18 or younger running a household, you are eligible for Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Apply for those benefits here.

Nonprofits like Catholic Charities have locations across the country accepting applications for people in need of help whether that be rental assistance or utility payments.

Click here for information on Catholic Charities of Jacksonville's emergency financial assistance program.