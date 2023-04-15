'Stand up and stride:' Help save lives at Hubbard House's domestic violence walk Saturday

Hubbard House's 14th Annual Stand Up and Stride Domestic Violence Awareness Walk begins Saturday morning at Riverfront Plaza in Downtown Jacksonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday is the day to help save lives. It's Hubbard House's 14th Annual Stand Up and Stride Domestic Violence Awareness Walk at Riverfront Plaza in Downtown Jacksonville.

The CEO says the goal is to bring awareness about domestic violence resources and show survivors the community supports them. The free event opens at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

There's a three-mile walk and a one-mile walk.

Riverfront Plaza will feature a kid zone, a new pet zone with pet activities and pet portraits and a pre-walk warm-up workout class.

The walk is one of Hubbard House's biggest events and last year drew more than one thousand people. The event is free so they have fundraising incentives.

CEO Gail Patin says she loves seeing all the people who show up to support domestic violence survivors.

"It is amazing, what survivors do to to function in this world," Patin said. "And then they step out [with] that courage to say, 'I need help' and then they move forward with their lives to live violence free. It's really amazing. So we love celebrating them."

Nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. They report one in four women and one in nine men experience domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, visit the Hubbard House's website here for resources or call 904-354-3114 or text 904-210-3698.

Visit Quigley House's website here or call 904-284-0061.

Call the national 24/7 crisis hotline at 800-799-7233.