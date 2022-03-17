St. Patrick's Day events in Jacksonville and beyond ☘️

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Wear your green on March 17th and enjoy these fun parties across the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — St Patrick’s day is back, and it's the first year we aren't seeing pandemic precautions in place at pubs across the area!

You don’t have to be Irish to join in on the celebration.

Put on your green and let’s go.

Happy Hour Party

Sip and Stroll by the river is presented by PNC bank. Head to the San Marco area for a 5 to 8 p.m. happy hour. There will be live music, food and drinks, and the event is dog-friendly. The event takes place at The Southbank Riverwalk between the DoubleTree Hotel and the Southbank Hotel.

Kicking off a three-day party

Join the three-day party starting on the 17th at 6 p.m. at Wicked Barley Brewing Company in Baymeadows. They’ll have live music, Irish food and of course beer.

Skipping work? Here's a day party... or two.

No time to waste. If you want to start early, head to Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach. The party starts at 10 a.m. and they will have green beer and authentic Irish food.

You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning. At the Wee Pub in Brunswick, Georgia, doors open at 11 a.m. Corned beef and cabbage is on the menu all day long.

Celebrate with some Irish drinks

Culhane’s Irish Pub is celebrating 17 years on this 17th of March. Join them for a three-day party with live music and free Irish whiskey tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. at both of their locations: Southside and Atlantic Beach.

Head down to St. Augustine for St. Patrick's Day Shenanigans at Legacy Ale Works. They’re releasing their Irish Red Ale and Irish Stout, and their chef is serving up traditional Irish food all weekend. Bangers and mash anyone?

Kid-friendly events

On Friday the 18th, Skate Station Funworks is hosting their ShamRock-N-Roll. They'll have games and races starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission starts at $12. Skate Station Funworks is at 3461 Kori Rd.

Check out the scavenger hunt at Flight Adventure Park on Saturday the 19th from 10 a.m. to noon. Search for gold coins to try to win a prize. The park is at 7022 AC Skinner Parkway Suite 200.

Festivals