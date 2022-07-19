St. Johns Town Center launches new search tool

Simon Search allows shoppers to browse inventory before heading to the mall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In a world where convenience means everything, online shopping has been the go-to for shoppers looking for specific pieces.

The St. Johns Town Center has launched a new feature that will give shoppers that blended experience.

“In the study, we saw that 90 percent of people wanted an easier way to search inventory," Marketing and Business Development Director, Ashlee Schneider said.

Simon Search can be accessed online, through the app, or even right at the mall kiosks.

The user-friendly search engine allowed shoppers to find exactly what they're looking for without having to dig through the racks.

Customers can search by category, size, color, or store.

“I think that’s the most exciting piece is that it's really tailored to what you’re looking for and it makes it a little bit of an easier shopping experience before you even come to the mall," Schneider said.

