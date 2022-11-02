St. Johns Riverkeeper kicks off 'Get Your Feet Wet' campaign

On Saturday, you're invited to come explore the Ocklawaha River.

PALATKA, Fla. — All year, the St. Johns Riverkeeper has planned special events to help visitors and Floridians explore the St. Johns River and the nearly 9,000 square mile waterways that flow into it.

“St. Johns river is this big body of water that starts in central Florida and comes up through north Florida but all along the way there are several tributaries that help make up the watershed," St. Johns Riverkeeper Outreach Director, Karen Smith said.

Saturday, Smith says they're inviting folks to come out and explore the Ocklawaha by kayak or canoe.

“It is an opportunity to get people out and get their feet wet to get out and experience nature, we feel like the more people get out and experience something and enjoy it they’ll appreciate it more and want to protect it," Smith said.

Lars Andersen with Adventure Outpost will lead the tour starting at 10 a.m.

“We love the tourists that come from other places, but our heart is really connecting Floridians to their own waterways. The nature and the stories of the people that were here just really help them make those connections," Andersen said.