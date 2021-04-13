Parents can join school board meeting this morning to discuss dress code in St. Johns County

The district says parents can voice their concerns during the public comment section during the school board meeting.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In the past few weeks, thousands of students and hundreds of parents in St, Johns County have voiced their concern for the dress code policy and signed a petition online to change it.

The district's Senior Director for School Services Paul Abbatinozzi says parents can voice their concerns at the school board. There is a meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We are very very committed to updated, revising (the Code of Conduct) and change," Abbatinozzi said. "I’ve shared with some folks that – whether via email or phone conversations – that we are certainly committed to looking at our dress code and that I do anticipate there will be some revisions moving forward for the upcoming cycle.”

The school board meetings are monthly. Abbatinozzi says parents and students can also share their concerns via the parent surveys, which are out now, and at School Advisory Council meetings.

The petition to change the district's dress code has more than 4,000 signatures. A student at Bartram Trail High School created the petition in late March.