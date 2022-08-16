St. Augustine girl to be featured in NYC Buddy Walk video in Time Square

Its Hope Pidcock's time to shine! Her picture will be displayed in Time Square come September.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Every year the National Down Syndrom Society (NDSS) creates a video displayed in Time Square during the annual Buddy Walk.

Families from around the country submit photos of their loved ones to be selected, including Kristin Pidcock, mom of 10-year-old Hope Pidcock.

“They ask families from all over the country to submit photos of their loved ones and they pick 500 of them and they post it on the jumbotron in times square on the day of their buddy walk," Pidcock said.

This year, Hope's picture was selected to help educate, advocate and celebrate Down Syndrome.

“I got an email and I was so excited," Pidcock said. "We’re excited for the attention on her and the attention on individuals with down syndrome."

Pidcock says Hope is your average pre-teen full of joy they're happy to share with the world.

“She’s just an awesome little kid. She loves to dance, she loves her babies, and Disney she’s pretty much just like any other kid. She’s got little girlfriends that she runs around with and she likes to go to the beach," Pidcock said.

The NDSS Buddy Walk will be held on September 17 with the video presentation starting at 9:30 a.m. Hope's family says when it gets closer they will be given an exact time to expect Hope's picture to be displayed. You can also watch the event virtually by clicking here.

The Down Syndrom Association of Jacksonville will be hosting its annual Buddy Walk in October.

“It's their biggest fundraiser of the year. All the local families get together and build teams and we walk on the beach at Jax beach and celebrate our loved ones," Pidcock said.