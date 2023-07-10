Spooky season is upon us! GMJ Saturday crew gives preview to 'Terror on the Timber Farm' in Yulee

Terror on the Timber Farm will take place at Ameila Shotgun Sports in Yulee on Fridays and Saturdays in October starting Oct. 13.

YULEE, Fla. — Spooky season is upon us and if your family or group of friends are looking for more than your typical haunted house... dare to check out Terror on the Timber Farm?

Located at Amelia Shotgun Sports in Yulee, Florida, this unique blend of adrenaline-pumping adventure and heart-pounding thrills is an outdoor set of haunted trails featuring cast members to enhance the scary experience.

All purchased tickets will include four haunted trails and two eerie apocalypse training experiences:

⁃ "The Birds" Shotgun Sport Demonstration and Training Experience, where you'll witness professional shotgun sports demonstrations and have the chance to try your hand at shooting neon targets under black lights.

⁃ “The Heat” Gellyball Handgun Shooting Gallery

Terror on the Timber Farm will be in town for six nights only on Fridays and Saturdays, starting Oct. 13. The dates are Oct. 13, Oct. 14, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

For more information about tickets and times, visit their website here.