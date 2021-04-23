Sold out, full capacity indoor events take over Jacksonville this weekend

A crowd of 5500 people will take over Daily's Place Friday. On Saturday Vystar Memorial Arena will pack in 15,000 fans for a UFC match.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time in more than a year, there are sold-out, indoor events at full capacity in Jacksonville.

A crowd of 5,500 people will take over Daily's Place for a sold-out Machine Gun Kelly concert Friday. On Saturday, the Vystar Memorial Arena will pack in 15,000 fans in for a UFC match.

At Daily's Place, there are no physically distanced pods. Masks are encouraged. They ask you to stay home if you're feeling sick or if you have not been fully vaccinated and believe you have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for or showed symptoms of COVID-19.

At Vystar for the UFC match, ticket holders will need to use the app "Health Pass" to answer questions before going inside. If you don't do that beforehand you can answer the questions at a kiosk at the arena. They'll also be offering masks to everyone.

Musicians have hope their industry and livelihoods are on the way to normalcy.

"Now that there are places open and willing to host live music events it's definitely getting back up to par," said Jacksonville musician Kevin Peacon. "It's like a breath that I've been craving for a while. As artists and performers that's our sweet spot. That's where we feel at home."

Jax River Jams have been drawing crowds this month and have one more concert Thursday, April 29. Sugar Ray plays with the local group Honey Hounds opening.

Fans are ready for more events to be back. Nikki Gellins went to one of the first Jax River Jams.

"I really like that there was the option to do whatever makes you feel comfortable," Gellins said. "They had it set up in the field where they had it spray painted do you could sit in a pod if you wanted to and the pods were six feet apart. But if you felt comfortable going up to the railing and being on the barricade and able to see the band closer then you could do that as well."