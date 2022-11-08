Smilies Coffee host soft opening Thursday

Stop by the drive thru coffee shop on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Smilies Coffee is the newest business to set up shop on Jacksonville's west side.

“It’s going to be our first shop and we just want to give it our all here," Co-owner Slav Mikhalets said.

The drive-thru-only shop is located at 7411, 103rd Street and will offer an energy boost through various drinks like coffee, shakes, power up's, and smoothies.

“We have a dreamer, for example, its caramel sauce with vanilla syrup it’s a breve so it’s half and half makes it a little more creamer," Mikhalets said. “My favorite one is a blue raspberry power up with lemonade.”

Mikhalets says he and his partners are new to the area and can't wait to serve the community.

“We’re all about building relationships with our customers and that’s our goal to kind of connect with people," Mikhalets said.

Smilies grand opening runs Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.