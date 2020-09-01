Despite the growing popularity of smart home applications and products, most homes still aren’t “smart.”

But, here on the First Coast, the influx in smart homes has become the new norm as subdivisions in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties are developing.

Aston Latson invited First Coast News' Brooks Baptiste into his new home, for an inside look at the smart features that he uses daily.

Saying, "Alexa, set the alarm," is one of many commands Latson says aloud, to make life easier.

Latson says he has control of the entire house with the sound of his voice.

"I love when I ask her to show me the driveway, or show me front door, without physically having to go to the door, I think that’s my favorite part," Latson said.

Smart homes are becoming more popular on the First Coast for obvious reasons. Whether controlling the temperature, locking the door, setting the alarm, or checking to see if someone is outside while sitting on the couch, Latson says his home's technology has made life easier.

Latson's home has a Wi-Fi extender that continues to strengthen the signal, which he needs as a full-time employee who works from home.

"You’re always going to get a strong connection, it’s almost like you’re in an office building," he said.

Lennar Jacksonville sales manager, Joel Dykens, says the technology can be convenient.

"You don’t want to be on a conference call, you don’t want to be on a webinar, you don’t want to be out of pocket for that," Dykens said. “No matter what room you’re in, you’ll have that connection."

"Smart home devices throughout the home make it a lot easier," Latson said.

Security, convenience, health and sustainability continue to be the main perks of a smart home. Experts predict home automation will continue to increase in popularity in the next decade.