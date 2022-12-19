Holiday shopping VS. inflation: The impact on Christmas lists

More people report their holiday shopping lists are shorter due to inflation and a record number of people took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This holiday season it's holiday shopping versus inflation.

Just over half of holiday shoppers are buying fewer gifts this year because of inflation, a Forbes Advisor survey finds. Tealah Bryant, a mother in Jacksonville, has watched prices go up.

"Yes there's definitely an increase," she said. "I think people are making lists shorter and they're focusing on the people that they love the most."

Though still above seven percent, in November inflation slowed for the fifth consecutive month, according to government data.

A record number of people took advantage of Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping. The National Retail Federation reports almost 200 million people, the highest number of shoppers since they started tracking the data in 2017. They report shoppers spent more than $300 over that holiday weekend.

First Coast News caught up with Bryant and Santa at the North Florida School of Special Education's Jingle Hoops basketball competition.

"Santa uses Prime," laughs Santa Adrian Gentry.

Bryant says it's the gifts you can't buy, like being with her son at Jingle Hoops, that make the holiday season what it is.

"The love and the joy on these kids' faces, that's the most special gift," Bryant said. "Today was probably the best gift I'll receive this year."