Shobability Saturday highlights Jacksonville businesses who hire people with intellectual differences

Shopability Saturday is April 30.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 150 businesses across Jacksonville are hiring people with different abilities, specifically people who have intellectual or developmental differences.

A local business owner says the differences have only made his business better. The regulars of Prime Car Wash on Beach Boulevard will recognize Bryce Topol’s name and face.

The owner Zac Bruker says The Arc Foundation came to them with the idea of branching out from their usual hires and instead interviewing someone with intellectual differences like autism or down syndrome. That’s how they got one of their best employees.

It’s not easy keeping up with Topol. He's constantly on the move at his job.

He works 4 days a week at Prime Car Wash on Beach Boulevard.

"This my friend," he says about a coworker. As people pass by, they make sure to say hi to Bryce.

He’s not a man of many words. His smile does the talking.

“He’s very funny. Fun loving," said Bruker. "Happy guy. Comes in joking with every. Always has a story to tell about what he’s been doing since his last shift.”

Bruker looks for employees who have a good attitude and can work in a fast pace environment. He says Topol fit the bill.

This place runs like clock work and Topol is a big part of that. He’s one of their employees who has worked here the longest.

“We hired him on the spot and he’s been here for almost 4 years now," Bruker said.

“They feed off his enthusiasm and his sense of humor. I can honestly say for sure that when he’s here we’re better because it’s just a lighter atmosphere and everyone is having a good time when Bryce is around," Bruker said.

Saturday April 30 is Shopability Saturday. Use this interactive map to help you find businesses near you that hire people with intellectual and developmental differences.