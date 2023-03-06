'She Is Fierce!' to hold 8th annual Women's Wednesday

Women’s Wednesday will be held at The Treasury on the Plaza in St. Augustine on Wednesday June 7th from 5:30 – 7:30pm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The organization She Is Fierce! is hosting its 8th annual Women’s Wednesday on June 7th to gather and elevate women’s stories by collaborating to give each other the tools they need to succeed.

She Is Fierce! founder Kelly Youngs joined GMJ to describe how this organization has impacted and empowered women throughout the First Coast and the world.

Women’s Wednesday will be held at The Treasury on the Plaza in St. Augustine on Wednesday June 7th from 5:30 – 7:30pm.

For more information visit this website: https://sheisfiercehq.com/