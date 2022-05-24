Seven books up for review on whether or not to be banned from St. Johns County Schools

The books up for review are about LGBTQ and racial issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Could seven books be banned from St. Johns County school libraries?

That's what a meeting at the school board Tuesday is about. The books up for review are about LGBTQ and racial issues.

The people who have a problem with the books being in school libraries will give their arguments to the St. Johns County School Board.

There are three elementary school books and four secondary school books that the meeting will focus on. The elementary school books include "My Rainbow" by Trinity and DeShanna Neal, "Peanut Goes for the Gold" by Jonathan Van Ness, and "Ho'onani Hula Warrior" by Heather Gale.

The books up for review in secondary schools include "White Privilege" by M. T. Blakemore, "Me and White Supremacy" by Layla Saad, "Boys Will be Boys" by Clementine Ford and "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George Matthew Johnson.

The school board is will review 56 books total, starting with reviewing these seven books today. They'll hear a lot from one person in particular during these meetings. Jean Moore is listed as a complainant for 48 of the 56 books.

Two people are listed as complainants for the three elementary school books up for review.

A school committee and a district committee already decided these seven books should stay in school libraries.

The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. and will be in the school board auditorium. You can also watch online here.