Avoid a Labor Day airport headache: See which airlines will help when there's a problem

"I could've used it when we came back in April," said Stacy Addarson inside Jacksonville's airport. Addarson had to buy a hotel room when her flight was cancelled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the Labor Day weekend as millions hit the road and head to the airport.

This comes as airlines update their policies and put the information online on a new dashboard, which you can view here. The U.S. Department of Transportation is trying to make things better for passengers after customer complaints more than doubled in the first half of this year compared to last year.

The dashboard shows information on rebooking fees, meal vouchers and hotels if there's a problem with your flight that is not due to weather. Alaska, American, United, Southwest, Delta, Hawaiian and Jet Blue Airlines all say they provide meals for customers delayed by three hours, offer hotel rooms for passengers stranded overnight and include transportation to and from the hotel.

The airlines made the changes voluntarily, but they were pressured by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He said airlines must improve their customer service or the government could impose new requirements.

You can view flight arrival and departure times, delays and cancellations on Flight Aware's website here.

JIA posts updates when parking lots are full on their Twitter page here.

But there were a lot of headaches this summer with flying-- which is where this new dashboard comes in.

Nearly 13 million people are travelling for the holiday weekend, according to the travel website Hopper.

If aren't travelling but plan on driving within 10 miles of where you're staying, AAA is doing their Tow to Go program where they'll tow your car for free so you don't drive impaired. This starts Friday at 6:00 p.m. and ends on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. Call 855-2-TOW-2-GO.