Grades are in! See if your child's school received an A or an F

Ninety-three percent of Duval County schools received a C-grade or better.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The grades are in! How did your child's school rank this year?

The Florida Department of Education just released their data. The good news for Duval County is overall more schools jumped in grades than fell behind.

The Duval County school district received a B, which is the same as last year. Ninety-three percent of Duval County schools have a C-grade or better.

Four schools are listed as failing in Duval County. Those are Grand Park Career Center in north west Jacksonville, Wayman Academy of the Arts on the west side, Somerset Academy Elementary, Eagle Campus, in Arlington and Youth Development Center.

As far as improvements go, Mount Herman ESE Center is the only Duval school with a school improvement rating listed as "unsatisfactory."

For surrounding counties St. Johns, Clay, and Nassau all received A-grades. Putnam and Bradford Counties received C-grades.

Virtual school grades in Duval County are listed as "incomplete."

First Coast News has also learned about teacher vacancies in Florida. Experts believe the state could have more than 9,000 teacher vacancies by the end of the year. Duval County Public Schools released a statement to First Coast News stating they have 529 vacancies.

The school board is working to retain teachers by asking voters to approve a property tax levy in August's primary election to attract and retain qualified teachers.