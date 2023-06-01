Time to decide: School choice deadlines approaching for Duval students

Schools will be open for tours on Saturday, January 7th.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School choice deadlines are coming up for Duval County students. This affects more than 120,000 students in the county and that means parents need to make sure you have your decisions in by the deadline of February 28th.

Find out more about your options here.

All public schools in Duval County will be open for tours on January 7th. You can get a feel for if it’s the right place for your kid.

There will be 4 tour times throughout the day: 9, 10:30, 12, 1:30.

If you want your kid to go to a magnet school like this, going on these tours will get your child higher up on the priority list.

“Choice is very very important. It empowers the family. It empowers the child,' said Sharwonda Peek, Assistant Superintendent of School Choice.

In the Parent Resource Center, she helps parents figure out what school is best for their kids. The choice is yours.

Do you know where you want your kid to go to school next year? Now is the time to start thinking about it! School choice deadline is Feb. 28 for @DuvalSchools! Tomorrow, all schools in the district will be open for tours! — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 6, 2023

You could keep your child at their zoned school.

Magnet programs are also an option. Some focus on college readiness, other on the arts, and more.

“Students might be interested in entering the medical field so like Darnell Cookman could be a great choice,' said Kimberly Harrison, Supervisor of School Choice. "That is a 6th through 12th grade school. Students will be able to learn if 'hey the medical field is for me'. I always tells parents that’s free! You don’t have to pay for that.”

You could also choose to transfer your child to a different school based on location. Maybe a school is closer to your work and easier for drop off and pick up.

If you need help getting to any of these schools on January 7th for the tours, JTA is providing public transportation.

DCPS students need to bring their student I.D. when they board. Two parents or guardians can ride for free, but you must print or download the free pass here: School Showcase Saturday website.

The district says the free pass is valid for any fixed-route bus on Saturday, January 7th only.