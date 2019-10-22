A scheduling hearing is expected to happen Tuesday for the teenager who admitted to stabbing and shooting his own grandmother.

The hearing is another stage of the sentencing phase that Logan Mott will have to go through before he learns how long he will spend behind bars for the crime.

The plea deal he took means Logan Mott will serve at least 15 years in prison but no more than 45.

RELATED: 'I’ll never be able to forgive myself... I killed my own grandmother': Day 2 of sentencing continues for Logan Mott

Eric Mott, Logan's father, testified last week that Logan had problems with drinking, lying and a troubled relationship with a girlfriend. But he said there was never any sign of conflict between Logan and his grandmother.

"She enjoyed being a grandparent and always kind of being the good person -- just spoiling Logan and she just liked being a grandma," Eric Mott said. "Their relationship was great. It was a completely normal healthy grandson grandmother relationship."

Logan, who was 15 years old at the time of the crime, is now 17.

RELATED: 'The Logan that I know': Nurse, mother testify about confessed killer's character

RELATED: Graphic testimony heard during sentencing phase for teen who confessed to murdering grandmother